Pundit believes one signing could see Arsenal overtake rivals Chelsea

Even though they missed out on qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Arsenal have taken full advantage of this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners, led by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta, have already signed four players, including Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in a deal worth £47m.

Looking ahead to next season, the red half of London will be desperate to improve their form. Winning trophies will be important but fans know that Arteta will be eyeing a spot in the Premier League’s top four.

Currently occupied by Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and rivals Chelsea and Spurs, Arsenal are way down the league’s list.

However, one person who believes Arteta’s Gunners can overtake their bitter rivals with just one more big-name signing is former player Paul Merson.

What has been said about Milinkovic-Savic to Arsenal?

Writing in his Daily Star column, the ex-Gunner said: “Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has had a good summer of transfer business following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, but out of the top-class midfielder signings he could make, one player stands out.

“Leicester’s Tielemans would tick the box for Arsenal. He’d be a decent alternative. But Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the player I would go for.

“If Arsenal get either of those two, they have had a major window. Now more than ever, Arsenal need a top-class midfielder to compete with the best. And I think Savic is a lovely player. A really top-drawer player. The way he played for Lazio last season I personally think he is the best midfield player in Italy.”

Arsenal isn’t the only club credited with having an interest in Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic though. Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have also been tipped to sign the Serbia international.

Despite the exciting links, the Red Devils, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s preference to leave the club, must now shift their transfer priorities and that could open the door for Arsenal to make their move.

In fact, Merson has been so impressed with Milinkovic-Savic that he feels the midfielder has the potential to propel Arsenal as high as third in the Premier League table.

“I know Manchester United have been linked with him in the past, but why there isn’t a queue of clubs lining up to buy the Serbian, I do not know. I think a lot of clubs are missing a trick,” Merson added.

“Signing a top-class midfielder gives them (Arsenal) every chance. You’d be saying it’s between Arsenal and Tottenham for fourth, and maybe even looking at overtaking Chelsea.”