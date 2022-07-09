Surprisingly, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has been linked with a shock transfer to Leeds United.

We’re not sure how much are in the links, but with Pulisic and Jesse Marsch both coming from the United States, the connection is already there.

Nevertheless though, if the Whites were to try their luck for Chelsea’s 23-year-old, it would be an incredibly audacious approach and one that is likely to end in failure.

Speaking about the prospect of seeing Marsch try and convince Pulisic to join his Elland Road project, Steve Nichol, who spoke to ESPN, said: “If I’m Pulisic I don’t go anywhere near Leeds.

“Does he make them better? Yes, he makes them better straight away, but stay away from Leeds. No, no, no.

“I don’t know, maybe he could go to Bayern, if Gnabry doesn’t re-sign, maybe he could go to Bayern.”