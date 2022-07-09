Two Chelsea stars not included in club’s pre-season squad

Chelsea are set to jet off to America for their pre-season tour today and have just announced the travelling squad.

Thomas Tuchel has named a 29-man squad for the trip to the United States which is a mix of experienced and youth players, as with any pre-season squad. However, there are a few surprises within the Blues’ travelling party.

The club have confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kante won’t travel to the US due to their Covid vaccination status as reported by Sky Sports, while youngster Armando Broja won’t join the squad until next week. Despite being heavily linked with moves to Barcelona, the Blues have included Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso in their travels, with both looking to keep in top shape ahead of their potential transfers.

We're on our way to Los Angeles! ?? Here's our travelling squad for the trip! #BluesInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/hRD4Ubv1YT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 9, 2022

The group will first fly to Los Angeles for a week-long training camp before travelling to Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Florida, where the club have friendlies scheduled with Club America, Charlotte and Arsenal.

Chelsea fans will have an eye on several of their young players in America as they bid to push their way into Tuchel’s plans for the upcoming season. Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher are two names that are wanted by several other Premier League clubs after impressive seasons out on loan and will be hoping to perform to their highest standard in order to impress Tuchel or get a good move away from Stamford Bridge.