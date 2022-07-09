(Video) Journalist provides worrying update for Barcelona’s pursuit of Raphinha

This saga just will not end.

As things stand, there are two clubs vying for the signature of Leeds United winger Raphinha. The talented Brazilian is wanted by Chelsea and Barcelona.

Although Chelsea have already made a suitable offer, the player’s preference is believed to be Barcelona.

However, the Catalan giants are facing financial turmoil. Their books have been absolutely decimated following the economic hardships the Covid-19 pandemic has caused.

Forced to bid farewell to legend Lionel Messi, who joined Paris-Saint Germain 12 months ago, Barcelona’s failure to extend the contract of arguably the world’s greatest ever player is proof of just how precarious the club’s position has become.

MORE: Ronaldo left out of Man United’s pre-season squad amid transfer rumours

In fact, according to a recent report from TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the 26-time La Liga winners are so strapped for cash that they have asked Leeds United if they can defer their first instalment for Raphinha until sometime next year.

Not only that, but worryingly, Crook believes there are mounting fears that Barcelona may not be forced into administration, or bankruptcy in the near future.

Barcelona is one of the sport’s most iconic clubs – a place where some of the greatest players have mastered their trade, so to hear they’re in such deep trouble will be hugely concerning to all fans, not just those of Barcelona.

