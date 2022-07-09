This saga just will not end.

As things stand, there are two clubs vying for the signature of Leeds United winger Raphinha. The talented Brazilian is wanted by Chelsea and Barcelona.

Although Chelsea have already made a suitable offer, the player’s preference is believed to be Barcelona.

Barcelona bid for Raphinha has been improved in the last 24 hours, still not matching £60m Chelsea bid accepted by Leeds. Raphinha wants to wait for Barça. ?? #FCB Ousmane Dembélé accepted the new contract proposal, but now it depends on Barça. ? More: https://t.co/s2qyqfzQvi pic.twitter.com/q1ZntyFub0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2022

However, the Catalan giants are facing financial turmoil. Their books have been absolutely decimated following the economic hardships the Covid-19 pandemic has caused.

Forced to bid farewell to legend Lionel Messi, who joined Paris-Saint Germain 12 months ago, Barcelona’s failure to extend the contract of arguably the world’s greatest ever player is proof of just how precarious the club’s position has become.

In fact, according to a recent report from TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the 26-time La Liga winners are so strapped for cash that they have asked Leeds United if they can defer their first instalment for Raphinha until sometime next year.

? “Barcelona don’t want to pay their first instalment [for Raphinha] until next year.” ? “There’s a genuine concern amongst clubs that Barca may not be around to pay the first instalments.” Alex Crook says selling clubs are concerned about the future of Barcelona pic.twitter.com/vuUYUm8qtU — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 9, 2022

Not only that, but worryingly, Crook believes there are mounting fears that Barcelona may not be forced into administration, or bankruptcy in the near future.

Barcelona is one of the sport’s most iconic clubs – a place where some of the greatest players have mastered their trade, so to hear they’re in such deep trouble will be hugely concerning to all fans, not just those of Barcelona.