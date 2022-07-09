(Video) Stuart Pearce rubbishes talk of West Ham star leaving this summer

West Ham FC
Posted by

Stuart Pearce is not worried at the prospect of West Ham United losing midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international has been relentlessly linked with a move away from the London Stadium with several top clubs, including Man United and Chelsea both heavily mentioned.

Rumoured to be available for a massive £150m, it remains unknown whether or not any side will make an offer that matches the Hammers’ sky-high valuation.

MORE: Newly promoted club in talks to sign Spurs defender

More Stories / Latest News
£30m striker has no interest in joining Newcastle on loan, PIF will have to buy him
David Moyes admits West Ham had a bid rejected for Manchester City star
Manchester United star hints at move away from the club this summer

However, despite the mounting speculation, Pearce feels there is ‘not a chance’ the 23-year-old leaves David Moyes’ side.

Listen to what the Hammers’ legend had to say on TalkSPORT on Friday below.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More Stories Declan Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.