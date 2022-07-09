Stuart Pearce is not worried at the prospect of West Ham United losing midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international has been relentlessly linked with a move away from the London Stadium with several top clubs, including Man United and Chelsea both heavily mentioned.

Rumoured to be available for a massive £150m, it remains unknown whether or not any side will make an offer that matches the Hammers’ sky-high valuation.

MORE: Newly promoted club in talks to sign Spurs defender

However, despite the mounting speculation, Pearce feels there is ‘not a chance’ the 23-year-old leaves David Moyes’ side.

Listen to what the Hammers’ legend had to say on TalkSPORT on Friday below.

?? “The board are adamant that Rice is going no where. They’ll build around him!” ? “There’s no chance! No! It’s a waste of time. I’ve loved working with him!” ? “Not a chance he’s leaving.” Stuart Pearce makes it clear that Declan Rice will NOT be leaving #WHUFC ? pic.twitter.com/Q8d0GqKkqF — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 8, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js