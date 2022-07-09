West Ham target to stay at current club but could still be convinced by Newcastle

Arnaut Danjuma looks set to stay at Villarreal this summer but the La Liga club could still be convinced to sell this summer.

According to Todofichajes, the forward was not convinced to play in the Premier League or under David Moyes at West Ham, so it looks like the Dutchman is going to stay with the Yellow Submarine for another year at least.

Last week, the Mirror reported that West Ham were looking to bring the former Bournemouth star back to English football in a transfer that could be worth around £38.5m. Personal terms were said to be wrapped up with the Dutchman and the move could be fully completed this week.

There were conflicting updates to this report from Daily Express journalist, Ryan Taylor, who states that there was no truth in claims that Danjuma has agreed personal terms with West Ham and it looks like this is now correct.

Despite Todofichajes stating that Danjuma has decided to stay in Spain, Football Insider reported that West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold have been pushing hard for the forward this summer and held extensive talks over a potential deal but Hammers boss David Moyes blocked the club from completing the signing of the Dutchman.

Either way, the 25-year-old won’t be joining West Ham this summer but Todofichajes states that Newcastle still remains interested and are willing to pay the forward’s release clause.