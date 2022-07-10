Arsenal set to make formal bid for potential bargain transfer

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a formal transfer bid for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta wants more depth at the back, so Grimaldo could be ideal due to Kieran Tierney’s recent fitness record, while youngster Nuno Tavares has been unconvincing in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Portuguese paper Jornal de Noticias, as translated by the Daily Express, Arsenal could be set to make a formal offer for Grimaldo, with the Spaniard possibly available for as little as £5.9million.

Grimaldo has the potential to be a fine squad player for Arsenal, having shown his quality in the Portuguese league, particularly when going forward.

The bigger test might be how the 26-year-old copes defensively in a far more competitive league, but AFC will surely struggle to find a similar kind of squad player for such a low price.

AFC have made a strong start to the summer with deals for Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira, as well as backup goalkeeper Matt Turner and promising youngster Marquinhos.

