Arsenal and Manchester United have Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters on their list of potential right-back targets.

Walker-Peters has excelled after leaving Tottenham, where he was rarely given a chance to express himself. Since joining Southampton, the English defender has cemented himself as a regular in the side and has shown his versatility by playing on both sides of the defence.

The 25-year-old is under contract until 2025, but according to The Athletic, there has been no progress in regards to a new deal at the club.

Everton are admirers of the defender, but their financial situation means a move is highly unlikely. The report also claims that Manchester United and Arsenal have Walker-Peters on their list of targets if they do pursue a move to sign a right-back.

Tottenham also have a buy-back clause inserted in his contract, so could make a move for him considering Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have struggled at times.

With Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka rotating last season, due to neither player finding consistent form, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Manchester United target a right-back this summer.

Walker-Peters is comfortably defensively and can also provide an option in attack, so pursuing the Southampton defender could be a smart move for Erik ten Hag.