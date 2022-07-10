Arsenal rival Manchester United for surprise potential transfer raid for Chelsea star

According to reports, Arsenal are ready to raid Chelsea for star midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is on the lookout for a defensive midfielder and, according to the Daily Star, have turned their attention to the experienced Chelsea midfielder Kante.

With just 12 months remaining on the French midfielder’s contract, Arsenal are ready to test Chelsea’s resolve for Kante.

However, the experienced France international is a pivotal part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad and has made 259 appearances for the Blues.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would even consider dealing with a direct Premier League rival. On top of that, Kante is one of Chelsea’s highest-paid players, which could also represent a stumbling block for Arteta.

The Daily Star also claim that Manchester United, who some would argue are in desperate need of a defensive midfielder, have also been actively watching the 31-year-old veteran midfielder.

However, Erik ten Hag’s priority is still said to be Frenkie de Jong.

It remains to be seen if a big name like Kante could be tempted to leave Stamford Bridge for Arsenal or United right now, where he wouldn’t be able to play Champions League football.

Although Arsenal could get a good deal for such an experienced midfielder, it could be deemed a risk for a somewhat injury-prone player.

Since joining Chelsea from Leicester in July 2016, Kante has missed 63 games due to injury, with the Frenchman currently dealing with knee problems (Transfermarkt).