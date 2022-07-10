Arsenal are considering a move for Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix this summer.

Arsenal haven’t been messing around in the early stages of the transfer window, as they look to strengthen their squad after missing out on the Champions League places last season.

Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Matt Turner, and Gabriel Jesus have already walked through the door, and according to Media Foot, Mikel Arteta is now targeting a Bundesliga defender.

That player is Wolfsburg centre-back Lacroix, with Arsenal eyeing up a potential replacement for William Saliba.

Saliba spent last season on loan at Marseille, and became one of the best young players in France. The young defender may find it difficult to break into the Arsenal first-team at this current moment, so could be seeking a move away from the club.

Despite the fine form of Gabriel and Ben White as a defensive partnership, Arteta is looking to add increased squad depth to his Arsenal squad.

With the introduction of five substitutions in the Premier League, strength in depth is becoming increasingly important, especially if you want to compete with the elite squads that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City possess.