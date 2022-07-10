Exclusive: Arsenal seeking alternative to potential €50m forward transfer

Arsenal are not in the market for a forward transfer as expensive as Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, with Scamacca now more likely to move to Paris Saint-Germain, who keen to land the €50million-rated Italy international.

Scamacca has impressed in Serie A in recent times, scoring 16 goals in 36 league games last season, and it seems his club are now determined not to lose him on the cheap this summer.

Despite some previous interest from Arsenal, Romano insists Gabriel Jesus was always their first choice, but they’re now unlikely to spend big money on another striker again this summer.

“Arsenal are no longer in the race for Gianluca Scamacca after signing Gabriel Jesus – the Italy international was the second name on their list. The idea now is to look for a different player, not a €50m price tag central striker like Scamacca,” Romano writes.

“PSG have had a meeting with Sassuolo in Milan to discuss Scamacca recently. There is no agreement yet, with PSG offering around €35m, but with Sassuolo holding out for €50m.

“It looks like he’s too expensive for Arsenal, and even PSG haven’t met his asking price yet. Still, at this stage a move to Paris, rather than London, seems more likely.”

Arsenal fans will be glad to see a proven talent like Jesus join, but Scamacca looks another fine player who could add to this squad, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of two top signings up front after losing both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the space of a few months.