According to reports Manchester City are prepared to offer £76m (€90m) for Chelsea target Matthijs De Ligt.

Italian outlet Tutto Juve has reported that Manchester City are ready to offer Juventus £76m for their 22-year-old star defender, funding the transfer with the sale of Nathan Ake for £38m (€45m) and Gabriel Jesus for £51m (€60m).

De Ligt is currently contracted with Italian giants Juve until 2024, but his future is in some doubt this summer, with City the latest to show an interest as Nathan Ake looks set to leave for Chelsea.

Last season, the 22-year-old made 42 appearances across all competitions for the Old Lady. His defensive awareness and reliability at the back made him an integral part of Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

However, leaving Turin to join Manchester City wouldn’t be a sensible move for de Ligt, with the Premier League champions already having Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Ruben Dias in their back line.

On the other hand, Chelsea, who are also targeting the Netherlands international (as per Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column), would be a wiser choice.

After losing two defenders this summer, Thomas Tuchel will need to bolster his back-line if they wish to compete for the title next season, and De Ligt would be a perfect fit.

