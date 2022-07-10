Man United yet to formalise interest in forward transfer, but saga tipped to change quickly

Manchester United are yet to formalise their interest in Paulo Dybala, but have recently been in contact with his agent.

The Argentina international is available on a free this summer after leaving Juventus, having come to the end of his contract after a long stay in Turin.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack, Fabrizio Romano says Dybala’s agent has held some talks with Man Utd, though discussions with Inter Milan have reached a more advanced stage.

The issue with Inter is that they can’t currently make room for Dybala, with Romano explaining that the Serie A giants would have to offload two forwards before completing this deal.

As for United, it doesn’t seem that Dybala is a priority for the moment, though Romano notes that with a free agent like this, things can change very quickly.

“Man United have only had contact with his agent but there has never been anything else so far, not even a discussion about the salary or a formal proposal – of course, with free agents this could change in five minutes,” Romano writes.

“Inter Milan have had advanced discussions with Dybala for weeks and remain interested, but financial issues mean Dybala can only sign for Inter if two forwards leave the San Siro summer.”

MUFC could surely do well to consider this big-name signing up front amid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future after he failed to turn up for pre-season training, while upgrades are also needed on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.