According to reports, Manchester United still haven’t negotiated a full agreement with Ajax for centre-back Lisandro Martinez, with their newest bid, not enough.

That’s according to a recent tweet by transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who suggested that the Red Devil’s newest bid worth €50m is not enough. However, United haven’t given up yet, and talks are still ongoing.

Arsenal have also been linked with Martinez by the Daily Mail in recent times, and it seems he’s eager to get the chance to play in the Premier League.

Manchester United have still no full agreement with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez. New bid worth €50m, not enough yet – but talks will continue as Lisandro wants to try Premier League experience this summer. ? #MUFC Next days will be crucial to understand Ajax final position. pic.twitter.com/oXnKtwtxwK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

It appears that Erik ten Hag isn’t the only one desperate to see Martinez in a United shirt after the Mirror claimed that Martinez has become frustrated with a deal still not being reached and has urged Ajax to get a deal done in the next 48 hours.

The 24-year-old Argentine centre-back has been keen to leave Amsterdam for a new challenge in the Premier League this summer.

The highly sought-after Eredivisie defender has been with Ajax since 2019, making him no stranger to the former Ajax and current Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Martinez, who primarily plays as a centre-back, can also be used as a defensive midfielder – two areas that need strengthening at United. So there is no wonder Ten Hag is keen to acquire the 24-year-old’s signature.

Arsenal could also do with winning the race for Martinez, with the Gunners still in need of more squad depth after the disappointment of missing out on the top four last season.