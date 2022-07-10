Erik ten Hag overruled Manchester United recruitment team over defensive signing

Erik ten Hag overruled the Manchester United recruitment department over the potential signing of Pau Torres.

Ten Hag appears to have a significant say in Manchester United’s recruitment this summer, especially after their most recent signing. Tyrell Malacia was recently announced as a Manchester United player, a defender Ten Hag would have seen regularly during his time managing in Holland.

Now, Ten Hag’s influence on transfers has become even more apparent, with the Daily Mirror reporting that the Dutch manager overruled the Manchester United recruitment department by rejecting the chance to sign the defender.

Villareal and United were expected to meet to discuss a transfer, but Ten Hag insisted they pursued Lisandro Martinez.

Allowing a manager to have too much influence on transfers can be detrimental to the success of the club in the future. If Ten Hag fails at Manchester United and is sacked within a year or two, they are left with a host of players who were signed to fit the system of the manager.

This is why recruitment teams are in place, to implement a philosophy at the club and sign players to fit that. When a new manager comes in, the players should be suited to the next manager and so on.