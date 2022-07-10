Man United awaiting signatures from lawyers to finalise transfer, medical could be next week

Manchester United are awaiting signatures from the lawyers of Christian Eriksen as they hope to have the Denmark international undergo his medical tests next week.

Eriksen is close to joining Man United after reaching a verbal agreement with the Red Devils, having allowed his Brentford contract to expire at the end of last season.

Fabrizio Romano has the latest on the Eriksen transfer Saga, explaining in his CaughtOffside Substack that the deal is very advanced, whilst also giving his take on how well the former Tottenham playmaker could fare under Erik ten Hag.

“Manchester United have had a verbal agreement with Christian Eriksen for a week, they have sent the contracts to his lawyers and are awaiting the signatures,” Romano writes.

“The club’s idea is to complete medical examinations and signatures as early as next week.”

He added: “Erik ten Hag has insisted a lot on having him at Man United and I think he can be important to increase the quality of a midfield where a player like him is missing.”

Eriksen certainly has plenty to offer at this level and both his quality and experience could vastly improve United’s fortunes next season.

Ten Hag will no doubt love having a technical player like this coming in to strengthen this struggling MUFC squad.