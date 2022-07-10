Everton confident of securing Chelsea star this summer

Everton are confident of securing Chelsea star Armando Broja this summer, despite interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Broja has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, with The Athletic reporting that West Ham, Newcastle, and Southampton are all considering a move for him this window.

The Albanian forward was recently left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour squad, adding more fuel to the rumours he will be leaving.

Now, transfer journalist Ekrem Konur has claimed that Everton believe they will secure the signing of Chelsea striker Broja this summer, fending off competition from the aforementioned clubs, as seen in the tweet below.

After losing Richarlison, Everton will be desperate to sign an adequate replacement. The Brazilian often played off the left at Goodison Park, but was also utilised as a striker.

Broja hasn’t spent too much of his career playing on the wing, but the Albanian is still young and could adapt to playing in different positions.

At just 20 years old, Broja is far from his full potential, and if Everton can bring him in at the right price, it could be a smart long-term investment.

