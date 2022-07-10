Fabrizio Romano provides update on two potential Arsenal transfer deals

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on two potential Arsenal transfer deals.

See below as the Italian journalist took to Twitter to play down talk of the Gunners potentially making moves to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, and Edon Zhegrova from Lille.

As things stand, it seems Arsenal are not in contact over either of these players…

Arsenal have had a strong start to the summer with deals for the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira, but it seems there’s not a lot to these Kante and Zhegrova links.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United consider surprise transfer deal for England international
Chelsea given possible edge in Raphinha transfer battle as Leeds find Barcelona negotiations “frustrating”
Arsenal set to make formal bid for potential bargain transfer

MORE: Arsenal transfer update as Euro giants in for €50m star

Kante is a world class player with plenty of experience, and would surely be an upgrade on Granit Xhaka for Arsenal, though it’s hard to imagine Chelsea selling such a big name to a rival when he still has so much to offer. He’s surely not in David Luiz or Willian territory just yet.

Zhegrova, meanwhile, looks an exciting young talent who could be the perfect upgrade on Nicolas Pepe.

More Stories Edon Zhegrova N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.