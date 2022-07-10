Fabrizio Romano provides update on two potential Arsenal transfer deals

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on two potential Arsenal transfer deals.

See below as the Italian journalist took to Twitter to play down talk of the Gunners potentially making moves to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, and Edon Zhegrova from Lille.

As things stand, it seems Arsenal are not in contact over either of these players…

Arsenal have not submitted any proposal for Lille winger Edon Zhegrova and there are no negotiations ongoing to sign N'Golo Kanté from Chelsea, as things stand. ??? #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

Arsenal have had a strong start to the summer with deals for the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira, but it seems there’s not a lot to these Kante and Zhegrova links.

Kante is a world class player with plenty of experience, and would surely be an upgrade on Granit Xhaka for Arsenal, though it’s hard to imagine Chelsea selling such a big name to a rival when he still has so much to offer. He’s surely not in David Luiz or Willian territory just yet.

Zhegrova, meanwhile, looks an exciting young talent who could be the perfect upgrade on Nicolas Pepe.