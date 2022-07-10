Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has spoken out on his future, hinting that he would consider a move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Torreira has spent the last two seasons on two separate loan spells with Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina. To be loaned out in your mid-twenties shows there is doubt over his future at Arsenal, and Torreira himself has spoken about potentially leaving the club.

Speaking to CalcioMercato, Torreira has revealed how he a move to Mourinho’s Roma could be an option for him in the near future.

“I spoke with Mourinho some time ago. He’s a coach I admire, it’s a possibility that entices me, but it’s not easy,” said Torreira.

The comments from the Arsenal midfielder suggest he is considering a move away from the club. After two loan spells and failing to cement a regular place at The Emirates, the best move to progress his career is to leave the club this summer.

With Mikel Arteta looking to go in a different direction, bringing in younger talent, the chances of Torreira eventually breaking into the Arsenal team are slim, and at the age of 26, Torreira can’t afford to keep waiting around for his chance.