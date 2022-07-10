Moyes has told board to go and sign 6’3 Germany star

West Ham United have reportedly submitted an official offer for Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha.

David Moyes has been pushing for the club to make a bid for the talented Germany Under-21 international, who looks like he could be a superb option to add to Moyes’ centre-backs.

Torunarigha has shone in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be well suited to the Premier League as well.

Reports in Germany suggest Hertha Berlin could let Torunarigha leave for as little as £4million this summer, so he could be an absolute bargain for the Hammers.

West Ham seem to be firming up their interest, so this will be one to watch in the coming days.

