Journalist now thinks shock Leeds sale could fund big-money striker

Journalist James Marshment believes Leeds could sell Jack Harrison this summer.

Harrison has been linked with a move to Newcastle in recent months, according to The Athletic, and journalist Marshment believes Leeds could be open to selling the winger.

“Potentially they could look at that situation and think, well maybe we could sell him and use that money to sign an unbelievable striker, a £50 million striker, I don’t know, for me Leeds would be weaker without Jack Harrison,” said Marshment, speaking on the Just Joe Football Show Youtube channel.

After selling Kalvin Phillips and the future of Raphinha up in the air, offloading another key player doesn’t seem like a smart idea.