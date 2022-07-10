Leeds are in advanced talks to agree deal for PSG striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, according to Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Yorkshire club are reportedly just £4m away from meeting PSG price for the young striker.

The 22-year-old has spent last two seasons on loan at Lens, where he has impressed with his performances.



The U-21 France international star has bagged 21 goals in 65 appearances for Ligue 1 club.

This has impressed PSG board but the player knows he faces tough task playing meaningful minutes ahead of Neymar, Messi or Mbappe, so he is interested in entertaining a move abroad with Leeds frontrunners to secure his services.

A deal close to £20m is expected to be reached by both clubs next week. He would become 7th signing of summer from Jesse Marsch.