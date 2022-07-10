Leeds on verge of agreeing deal for PSG striker

Leeds are in advanced talks to agree deal for PSG striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, according to Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Yorkshire club are reportedly just £4m away from meeting PSG price for the young striker.

The 22-year-old has spent last two seasons on loan at Lens, where he has impressed with his performances.

The U-21 France international star has bagged 21 goals in 65 appearances for Ligue 1 club.

This has impressed PSG board but the player knows he faces tough task playing meaningful minutes ahead of Neymar, Messi or Mbappe, so he is interested in entertaining a move abroad with Leeds frontrunners to secure his services.

A deal close to £20m is expected to be reached by both clubs next week. He would become 7th signing of summer from Jesse Marsch.

