Arsenal interested in midfielder transfer, asking price likely to have fallen from €80m

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazil international has impressed in his time in Ligue 1, and looks like he could make the step up to playing in a more competitive league, despite previously flopping during his time as a youngster at AC Milan.

Paqueta has improved a lot in the last couple of years, and now seems like he’d be a worthwhile investment for Arsenal, especially as journalist Ben Jacobs now says his asking price is likely to be a bit lower than the €80million Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas would have asked for in January…

Arsenal interested in Lucas Paqueta but no bid made. Lyon will let Paqueta leave but Jean-Michel Aulas still wants at least €65 million plus add ons. Back he January he said he'd hold out for €80 million but told price won't be quite that high. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 10, 2022

Arsenal have had a strong start to the summer with the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira, and Paqueta would represent another exciting addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Lyon chief Aulas has confirmed offers have come in, though he didn’t name the clubs involved.

“There are proposals for him,” the Frenchman said of Paqueta, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“There are certain players who can feel complete in the project, and others who don’t. Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and objectives.”

In his thread, Jacobs mentions that the Gunners also remain interested in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, but Paqueta could surely be an option worth considering as well.

One imagines Tielemans would be cheaper, though, as he’s in the final year of his contract with Leicester.