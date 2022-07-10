Manchester United face paying more than €120million for two signings

Manchester United reportedly face paying over €120million for the transfers of Ajax duo Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils have had a quiet start to the summer, with Tyrell Malacia their only signing so far, but it seems they could spend big on some of their other targets.

According to 90min, Antony and Martinez are among their top priorities, but Ajax want €70m and €50m for them, respectively.

That would be a big investment from Man Utd, but it looks like it would be good business to strengthen two key positions, with Erik ten Hag inheriting a squad that is weak in both defence and attack.

The report states, however, that those would only be initial fees, not including bonuses and add-ons that could mean the cost ends up being more than €120m.

United are also being linked with Frenkie de Jong in 90min’s report, with the club’s pursuit of the Barcelona midfielder dragging on, with MUFC not in a particular hurry to bow to Barca’s demands, instead choosing to play the long game.

