Manchester United considering German star as potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are considering German international Florian Wirtz as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reports have recently suggested that Ronaldo is actively seeking a move away from Manchester United this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that the Portuguese star is growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of ambition from the club.

Now, Manchester United have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen attacker Wirtz, as a possible replacement for Ronaldo, according to Media Foot. Although not a direct replacement positionally, it could suggest a potential change in system at Old Trafford.

Florian Wirtz in action for Bayer Leverkusen.
Wirtz has played in a false nine position at times, and the same can be said about Bruno Fernandes. Erik ten Hag may be considering utilising the two players in this position next season, rather than signing a striker similar to Ronaldo.

The German international is one of the brightest talents in Europe, already playing regularly for his club and country. However, he recently suffered a season-ending injury, so there could be question marks as to whether he can regain the form he produced before the injury.

