Manchester United are expecting to miss out on Dutch striker Brian Brobbey, who is currently on loan at Ajax.

Brobbey is currently on loan from RB Leipzig, and the 20-year-old was in fine form for Ajax last season. The Dutch youth international scored seven goals in eleven league games for Ajax, so there’s no doubt they’ll be keen to sign him on a permanent.

After losing Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund, Ajax are in need of a striker, and according to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United fully expect Brobbey to complete a permanent move to the Eredivisie side.

Manchester United were reportedly interested in signing Brobbey, but that ship appears to have already sailed.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now Manchester United’s only out-and-out striker at the club, Erik ten Hag will be desperate for reinforcements in attacking positions.

Edinson Cavani often deputised in Ronaldo’s absence, but the veteran striker has now left the club following the expiration of his contract. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are able to operate in a central role, but the Manchester United duo have struggled to find consistent form in recent years.