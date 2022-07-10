Manchester United are showing an interest in PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes this summer.

After losing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic this summer, following the expiration of their contracts, Erik ten Hag will be looking to strengthen his Manchester United midfield.

One man Ten Hag has been desperate to bring in is Frenkie de Jong, but according to Diario Sport, the Dutchman has no intention of joining the Manchester club.

Now, Manchester United have turned their attention to Argentina international Leandro Paredes. That’s according to L’Equipe, who claim there is interest from the Premier League club, but his asking price could be an issue for Manchester United.

Manchester United aren’t in any financial difficulty as it stands, but they’ve invested a lot of money in players who aren’t capable of taking them to the next level. The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jadon Sancho, and Harry Maguire have all been signed in recent years, with all three struggling to find consistent form.

Paredes has struggled to cement a regular place in the PSG side, so a move away to progress his career could be on his agenda. However, Manchester United aren’t the most attractive prospect at the moment, which could put him off the Premier League club.