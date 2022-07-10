Manchester United transfer target gives ten reasons he wouldn’t join the club

Manchester United transfer target Frenkie de Jong has given ten reasons he wouldn’t join the club this summer.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that negotiations have been ongoing between the Premier League club and Barcelona.

A deal is yet to be agreed, and it now appears the Dutch midfielder is far from interested in joining Manchester United this summer.

A report from Diario Sport has claimed De Jong has as many as ten different reasons for not wanting to make the move this transfer window.

Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong is believed to be Manchester United’s top summer transfer target.
De Jong has no intention of concluding a deal, for some of the reasons listed below.

  • De Jong has recently bought a house in Barcelona with his future wife and is fully settled in Spain.
  • De Jong’s dream has always been to play for Barcelona since he was a child.
  • Manchester United aren’t competing in the Champions League.
  • De Jong believes Manchester United are a ‘jinxed’ club since Sir Alex Ferguson left.
  • De Jong doesn’t want to swap sunny Spain for the poor weather in Manchester.
  • De Jong is fully convinced of his role under Xavi at Barcelona.
  • De Jong’s wage package at Barcelona is significant.
  • Barcelona don’t want De Jong to leave the club.

The chances of Manchester United now signing the Dutch midfielder seem slim, so Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly be exploring other targets.

Manchester United fans may be disappointed at the news, but signing a player for a significant fee who clearly doesn’t want to be at the club doesn’t make an awful lot of sense.

