Real Madrid receive £25m bid from Newcastle for star player

Newcastle United have reportedly made a transfer bid for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international’s future is in some doubt this summer after falling down the pecking order at Real Madrid, but there’s no doubt he would be an exciting big-name addition to this Newcastle squad.

According to reports in Spain, the Magpies have made an opening offer of around €25million for Asensio, who has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal and AC Milan in recent weeks.

It seems likely that Real could clear Asensio to move on, but it remains to be seen if they’ll accept as little as €25m.

Newcastle have signed plenty of big names under their wealthy new owners, and Asensio would be another major statement of intent from the club.

