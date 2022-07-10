Paul Merson urges ‘unreal’ £70 million ace to join West Ham

Paul Merson has urged Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse to join West Ham this summer.

Ward-Prowse is undoubtedly one of Southampton’s best players, and after recently signing a new deal, it’s going to be difficult to prise him away from St Mary’s Stadium.

The England international has been linked with a move to West Ham this summer, as per Sky Sports, and former Arsenal player Merson has urged Ward-Prowse to make the move.

“If James Ward-Prowse takes the soft option and stays at Southampton. I start to worry when that happens when a player plays it safe like that. What are you going to do, realistically, at Southampton? West Ham wanted Ward-Prowse and that would have been a good move for him too because they will finish above Saints. But I said before that Arsenal should have gone in for him. The thing is, if he’s staying at Southampton, maybe he doesn’t have the ambition?” Said Merson, speaking to the Daily Star.

Ward-Prowse came through the academy at Southampton, so he may want to show loyalty to the club that gave him a chance.