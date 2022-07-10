Player confirms teammate is joining Crystal Palace

Seko Fofana has spoken out on his Lens team-mate Cheick Doucoure sealing a transfer to Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have been linked with Doucoure in recent times and it looks like this deal may now be done, with Fofana spilling the beans.

Although the Mali international’s move has been delayed due to work permit issues, it looks like a formality, with Fofana wishing the player luck at Palace.

“You have to be honest, he’s irreplaceable. We’ll have to move on but it’s weird not to be next to Cheick. I only wish him the best for the future,” Fofana told L’Equipe.

“He was in my shadow a lot, maybe because I was scoring goals, but he brought a lot to the club. He left through the front door. I have a lot of respect for him, I consider him to be one of the best players I’ve ever played with.”