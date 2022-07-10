Chelsea given possible edge in Raphinha transfer battle as Leeds find Barcelona negotiations “frustrating”

Chelsea may reportedly have a slight edge over Barcelona in the race to steal the transfer of Leeds United star Raphinha.

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs in the Twitter thread below, Barcelona’s negotiation tactics have proven frustrating for Leeds so far, which could mean the Blues end up being in a favourable position to win the race for the Brazil international’s signature.

See below for details, with Barca surely now running the risk of missing out on a top player because of how they’ve conducted themselves throughout this saga…

Chelsea fans will hope this can put them in pole position to sign Raphinha, who has shone in his time in the Premier League, and who looks like he’d be a significant upgrade on unconvincing performers such as Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic.

Barcelona could also have done with a new signing up front, with Raphinha possibly an upgrade on Ousmane Dembele, while recent signings such as Antoine Griezmann have flopped at the Nou Camp.

