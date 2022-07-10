Spurs know ‘unbelievable’ Englishman wants to join Tottenham this summer

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur know that their target Djed Spence wants to join them this summer, but a deal is yet to be agreed upon with Middlesbrough.

The Evening Standard reported that the Spurs squad is preparing for their pre-season tour of South Korea, and although the London club has already managed to make five signings this summer, Djed Spence remains with Boro.

Thomas Tuchel had initially hoped that the 21-year-old would join Spurs in South Korea; however, that is now impossible, and negotiations over the finer details continue.

This transfer saga must be frustrating for Spence, who is keen to join Tuchel’s side this summer, as explained by transfer insider Dean Jones when speaking to GiveMeSport: “Something needs to happen very soon. Either Boro need to budge on their valuation or Spurs need to give them a take it or leave it offer.”

“Tottenham will say we can’t drag this on all summer, we know he wants to come to us, let’s get it done.”

The right-back is one of the most promising homegrown talents currently on the market and is said to be value somewhere between £15-£20m, as explained by the Evening Standard.

Although the youngster will not make it on tour with Spurs, there is still plenty of time left in the window Tuchel should have no problems getting the deal over the line this summer.