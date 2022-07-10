Video: Italy captain Sara Gama somehow escapes red card after chest-high challenge

Italy captain Sara Gama somehow escaped a red card after a high challenge during Italy’s Women’s European Championship game against France.

Italy were 5-0 down against France at the time, so the Italian captain was understandably frustrated at her team’s performance.

Gama initially received a red-card for her challenge, but the referee decided to overturn the decision after a VAR review.

Gama was nowhere near the ball and extremely high, so it was a bit of a surprise to see the referee change her mind.

