West Ham impressed as player shows unbelievable transformation in pre-season training

West Ham youngster Harrison Ashby recently uploaded a picture following a recent pre-season friendly.

Ashby featured in a 2-0 win over Servette, and following the game, the 20-year-old uploaded a few photos from during the game, as seen below.

Another week completed, finished off with a win? pic.twitter.com/7kBXvP3Tlu — Harrison Charles Ashby (@harrisonashbyy) July 8, 2022

The young West Ham man looked fairly weak physically last season, but Ashby appears to have been working hard during pre-season, as his physique has improved significantly.

This sort of attitude and dedication should excite West Ham fans, with Ashby regarded as one of the brightest talents at the club.