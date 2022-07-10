West Ham impressed as player shows unbelievable transformation in pre-season training

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham youngster Harrison Ashby recently uploaded a picture following a recent pre-season friendly.

Ashby featured in a 2-0 win over Servette, and following the game, the 20-year-old uploaded a few photos from during the game, as seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Paul Merson urges ‘unreal’ £70 million ace to join West Ham
Manchester United considering German star as potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacement
Arsenal consider a move for Bundesliga defender as possible William Saliba replacement

The young West Ham man looked fairly weak physically last season, but Ashby appears to have been working hard during pre-season, as his physique has improved significantly.

This sort of attitude and dedication should excite West Ham fans, with Ashby regarded as one of the brightest talents at the club.

More Stories Harrison Ashby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.