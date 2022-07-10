Fabrizio Romano reveals when Raheem Sterling to Chelsea transfer will be made official

Raheem Sterling’s transfer to Chelsea will be made official once he undergoes a medical with the club, which has already been scheduled.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, Sterling is due to have medical tests in London, with the England international’s move to Stamford Bridge looking all but done for an initial fee of £45million, plus add-ons.

Sterling has signed a contract with Chelsea until 2027, with the option of an extra year on top of that, and the former Liverpool forward has been tipped to shine under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues needed a big signing up front after the poor form of Romelu Lukaku last season, while the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic have also been disappointing in recent times.

Romano expects Sterling to be a good fit under Tuchel, however, with the German tactician pushing for this deal for some time.

“The announcement for Raheem Sterling at Chelsea will come just after medical tests in London, which have been scheduled. He’s signed until 2027 with the option of a further year,” Romano writes.

“Sterling has been a top target for the Blues for some time now. The club started working on this deal just before the Champions League final, with direct contact with intermediaries at the end of May. Thomas Tuchel has insisted a lot on this signing because he considers Sterling a perfect player for his tactical ideas and the style of play of Chelsea. Tuchel has had more than a direct contact with Raheem, and was highly influential in persuading the player.”

He added: “I don’t know yet if Sterling will be a like-for-like replacement for Romelu Lukaku – in my opinion he’s more of a winger than a striker – but I expect he will be a much better fit for Tuchel’s side than the departing Belgian.”