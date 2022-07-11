Tottenham defender Eric Dier is determined to make the England World Cup squad this year despite not featuring since 2020.

Dier played a pivotal role in England’s last World Cup campaign, scoring a vital penalty against Colombia in a shootout. After inconsistent form with Tottenham, Dier has recently found himself omitted from the latest England squads.

Dier hasn’t featured for England since November 2020, but the 28-year-old is now determined to regain his place ahead of the World Cup in November.

“I want to be there. It’s just up to me playing the best I can. Take everything from last season and kick on. That’s all I can focus on, give myself every opportunity and have no regrets in the way I do everything leading up to the next England squad and World Cup and see what happens,” said Dier, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

Despite poor form over recent years, Dier has been a revelation under Antonio Conte. Dier has played at the heart of a back three and played an important role in Tottenham’s Champions League qualification.

England have a lack of quality in defence, and if Gareth Southgate is looking to play a back three this winter, then Dier may be in with a shout of being included in the World Cup squad.