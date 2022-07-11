Tottenham Hotspur wants to sell Tanguy Ndombele.

Despite being the club’s record signing following his £54m moves from Lyon back in 2019, Ndombele has no future in London and has even been left out of Spurs’ pre-season tour by manager Antonio Conte.

Although the midfielder still has three years left on his deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this summer looks set to be the time that the France international is finally offloaded.

Recent reports have suggested the 25-year-old is wanted by Paris-Saint Germain in a deal worth £32m.

Whether or not a transfer materialises remains to be seen, however, despite there being loads of time left in the summer transfer window, fans will be hoping a resolution is found sooner, rather than later.