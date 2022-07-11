New signing has travelled to Newcastle after bagging assist in farewell appearance

Galway United have confirmed that Alex Murphy has played his last game for the club as he prepares to complete a transfer to Newcastle United.

The Magpies announced last month that a deal was in place for the 18-year-old defender, and he got the chance to sign off in style for Galway with an assist on his farewell appearance on Friday night.

Newcastle’s new signing was also awarded with the club’s Player of the Month award following a 3-0 win over Cobh Ramblers FC.

Murphy looks an exciting prospect and could have a big future at St James’ Park if he continues along this trajectory.

The youngster arrives with a few seasons of experience at senior level under his belt, with 32 appearances for Galway whilst also representing and captaining the Republic of Ireland Under-18s.