Potential £70m Manchester United signing hinges on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United’s potential signing of Ajax winger Antony hinges on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Erik ten Hag will know Antony well from his time as Ajax manager, and there does seem to be an obvious need to improve United’s attack this summer.

Last season was something of a nightmare at Old Trafford, with the team finishing down in sixth place in the Premier League, with players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial not performing at anything like their best.

The Daily Mirror have previously reported that Ten Hag is eager for United to sign Antony, with the Brazil international likely to cost around £70million.

Still, it is not yet clear what will happen with Ronaldo, and that could be key.

“Man United are still interested in Antony – Erik ten Hag knows the player well from their time at Ajax and likes him a lot – but now they have to understand how the Cristiano Ronaldo issue will evolve,” Romano writes.

MUFC fans will surely be hoping Antony joins anyway, as he could be a good wide-player to complement Ronaldo up front, rather than be the right kind of player to replace him.