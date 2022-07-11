Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is reportedly closing in on a surprise move to Fulham.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who claims Marco Silva’s newly-promoted Cottagers are on the verge of signing their rival’s backup shot-stopper.

Interestingly, although Leno is very unlikely to ever play for the Gunners again, and is the subject of some advanced negotiations, Plettenberg says he is still training with the club, so the saga feels like all parties want a move to materialise and are working together to get a deal agreed.

Update #Leno: He is still participating in the training sessions from #Arsenal. They are negotiating with Fulham. An agreement this week is possible. Player still has an agreement with #FFC about a contract until 2025 + 1 year option. @SkySportDE ?? https://t.co/3V3TIEIHL5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 11, 2022

It is understandable why Leno may be desperate to leave the Emirates.

Following Aaron Ramsdale’s move from Sheffield United last year and the brilliant form he has shown since Leno has found himself falling further and further down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

However, hope could soon be offered to the 30-year-old. A move to Fulham would mean he is not only able to stay in London but will also remain in England’s top-flight as he looks to reignite his career.

Since joining Arsenal from German side Bayer Leverkusen back in 2018, Leno, who has 12 months left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 125 games, in all competitions, keeping 37 clean sheets along the way.