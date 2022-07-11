Arsenal officially announce the return of former player

Arsenal have officially announced the return of former player Jack Wilshere, who will be joining the club as a coach in the academy.

Wilshere broke through at Arsenal and quickly became one of the brightest young talents in the league. Unfortunately, injuries meant he didn’t go on to have the career expected of him, and the former England international recently announced his retirement from football.

The 30-year-old isn’t going to be taking much of a break from football, however, with Arsenal now officially announced that he will be joining the club as a coach for the U18s, as seen in the tweet below.

Wilshere has had an up and down career, experiencing the highs and lows of football. Having spent a short amount of time abroad, the 30-year-old will be able to offer valuable experience to the Arsenal youngsters.

After having the world at his feet at a young age, but seeing his career hampered by injuries, Wilshere will be able to guide the academy players and hopefully keep their feet on the ground.

 

