Arsenal submit offer for 26-year-old Spanish star

Arsenal have reportedly submitted an offer to sign Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo.

Grimaldo has spent the majority of his playing career at Benfica, after making the move from Barcelona’s B side. The 26-year-old has represented Spain at youth level, but is yet to break into the senior squad.

With Nuno Tavares struggling for form last season and Kieran Tierney suffering from multiple injuries, Mikel Arteta is now in the market for a new left-back.

According to A Bola, Arsenal have now made a €7m offer to sign Benfica left-back Grimaldo.

Grimaldo is in the last year of his contract, so Benfica may be forced to sell him this summer rather than allow him to leave on a free transfer.

With Grimaldo a regular in the Portuguese side, €7m seems like a bargain price, with Arsenal testing the waters to see if Benfica will allow him to leave on the cheap.

Although left-back may not be a priority position for Arsenal this summer, if Grimaldo is available at such a small price, then it could be smart business to bring in a more competent defender to rival Tierney.