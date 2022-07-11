Manchester United could reportedly turn to Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to The United Stand, Romano made it clear that De Jong is still the Red Devils’ first choice, and that the deal has not collapsed yet.

If things change, however, Romano expects that Man Utd could consider Tielemans, having scouted the Belgium international in the recent past, though, for now, Arsenal are leading the race for his signature.

The Gunners might want to move fast for Tielemans, though, just in case they let this hugely promising player slip away.

Even if United were to complete a deal with Barcelona for De Jong, there would arguably still be room for Tielemans as well.

MUFC are weak in midfield after losing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, whose contracts expired at the end of last season, while Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek aren’t the most reliable options.

De Jong and Tielemans have a different playing style, with the latter more of an energetic box-to-box player, while De Jong could sit deep and dictate the play.

Arsenal would also do well to bring in the Foxes ace as an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka in that area of the pitch.