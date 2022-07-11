Borussia Dortmund no longer interested in signing Chelsea flop

Although they explored the possibility earlier in the year, according to recent reports, Borussia Dortmund’s interest in signing Chelsea striker Timo Werner has since dwindled.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, who claim the Bundesliga side’s pursuit of Werner has ‘subsided’ in recent times.

Werner, 26, has endured a difficult two years at Stamford Bridge.

Since arriving from RB Leipzig in a deal worth nearly £50m, the Germany international has failed to replicate the same form that earned him such a big transfer.

Struggling to string any kind of consistent form together, the past two years have seen the 26-year-old look shot of confidence.

Speaking earlier in the year about why he enjoys playing for his national team more than he does Thomas Tuchel’s Blues, Werner, as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella, said: “There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here.

“Maybe the one at the national team suits me better. Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here.”

Following what has been a hugely disappointing two years in London, Werner has unsurprisingly been linked with a transfer away.

One club to emerge as potential suitors to offer the German an escape from his Stamford Bridge nightmare was Edin Terzic’s Dortmund (Sky Germany).

However, these latest reports suggest the Black and Yellows have changed their stance – leaving Werner in limbo.

Likely to continue next season with the Blues, the 26-year-old will know that anything less than a heavily improved campaign will almost certainly see Tuchel’s patience run out.