Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Argentina international Guido Rodriguez.

Rodriguez only moved into Europe in 2020, signing for Spanish club Real Betis, joining from Club America in Mexico. The Argentina international is now attracting interest from the Premier League, with Betis expecting an offer this summer.

Arsenal previously showed an interest, but Chelsea have now entered the race as a potential N’Golo Kante replacement, according to Estadio Deportivo.

If Kante does leave, Chelsea are still left with plenty of options in midfield, but the majority of them have failed to cement a place in the Chelsea team. The likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, and Ross Barkley are still at the club, but an adequate replacement for Kante is necessary if they want to battle at the top of the Premier League.

Rodriguez predominantly plays as a holding midfielder, and if Gallagher has a future at the club, this would allow the England international to play in a more advanced role.

Losing Kante would be a huge miss for Chelsea, but the French midfielder isn’t getting any younger, so it could be time for them to move him on.