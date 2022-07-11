Video: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel smiles when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel couldn’t help but smile when asked by a fan about possibly signing Cristiano Ronaldo from rivals Manchester United.

The German tactician grinned and said he wouldn’t be telling the fan anything about it, which is not a “no”…

See the video clip below and make your own minds up about Tuchel’s reaction to this question…

Ronaldo shone for Man Utd last season, and could be the goal-scorer Tuchel’s side needs after the struggles of Romelu Lukaku, who has gone out on loan to Inter Milan.

Still, the Portugal international will also be turning 38 next term, so it wouldn’t be a deal without its risks.