Manchester United have officially announced the departure of midfielder Andreas Pereira, who will join newly-promoted Fulham.

Pereira signed for Manchester United over ten years ago, joining from PSV Eindhoven. The 26-year-old has struggled to cement a regular place at Old Trafford and was sent on multiple loans.

Pereira spent the last two seasons on loan at Flamengo, but has now returned to Manchester United.

Now, Manchester United have officially announced Pereira will be joining newly-promoted Premier League club Fulham, as seen in the tweet below.

Proud to have been a part of your journey ? Wishing you the best of luck for the future, @AndrinhoPereira ??#MUFC || #MUAcademy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 11, 2022

The move makes sense for all parties, with Pereira unlikely to feature for Manchester United. The Brazilian showed glimpses of talent during his time at the club, but maybe not at the level a club like Manchester United are demanding.

Moving to Fulham could be his chance to revive his career, with the expectations significantly lower than those at Old Trafford.

The signing presents a bit of a risk for Fulham, with Pereira showing his best moments outside of the Premier League. However, the 26-year-old has been called up to the Brazil national team in the past, and it’s now up to Marco Silva to unlock his potential.