Former Leeds player predicts Whites will seal major signing after weekend development

Paul Robinson has predicted that Leeds United will end up beating AC Milan to the signing of Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere.

The young attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a transfer to Elland Road but reported interest from Serie A champions AC Milan has seen the Whites become second favourites to land the talented 21-year-old.

More Stories
However, a report over the weekend said that the Whites have made an offer worth nearly £30m, plus £4m in add-ons, in an attempt to get ahead of AC Milan.

Speaking recently about where the 21-year-old will play his football next, Robinson, who spoke to Football Insider, said: “It looks like that deal might be going through.

You see it a lot now – more than you ever used to – players getting left out of pre-season tours and pre-season friendlies if there’s a potential move for them.

It doesn’t take an intelligent person to work out that if they’re not part of the squad in pre-season, their future lies elsewhere.”

