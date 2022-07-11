Jose Mourinho is considering making a move for former Everton star James Rodriguez, with the Colombian wanting a move back to Europe.

Rodriguez joined Everton in a surprise move from Real Madrid, linking up with Carlo Ancelotti who previously worked with the Colombian during his time at Bayern Munich and the Spanish giants.

After Ancelotti left Everton to return to Real Madrid, Rodriguez packed his bags and joined Qatar side Al-Rayyan. The 30-year-old played just eight league games, and according to AS, he’s now wanting a move back to Europe.

The report claims that Mourinho is looking to bring Rodriguez to Roma, with the pair sharing the same agent, Jorge Mendes.

Rodriguez showed during his time at Everton that he still has the technical class, but did struggle with some of the physical elements. The Colombian suffered from regular injuries, and rarely spent a prolonged period in the team.

With the Italian league being significantly slower than the Premier League, it may suit Rodriguez, and if Mourinho can unlock some of the talent he has shown at some of the elite clubs in Europe, it could be a shrewd bit of business for Roma.